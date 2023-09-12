Medic: One dead in uptown Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities have responded to a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon in uptown Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, that shooting happened on West 9th Street, which is near North Graham Street and East Brookshire Freeway.

Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

