McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines

McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) – For years, McDonald’s has allowed customers to fill and refill their own drinks.

But now, the fast-food chain has announced plans to ditch its self-serve soda machines.

McDonald’s said it’s because fewer people are eating in its dining rooms since the pandemic, reducing the need for the machines.

The company said its digital sales, which include orders on its app or through partners like Uber Eats, now make up 40% of sales.

According to McDonald’s, the machines will be eliminated from its U.S. restaurants by the year 2032.

Future McDonald’s will also have smaller dining rooms, or none at all. The company recently teased a new smaller format called “CosMc’s.” McDonald’s hasn’t released further details about the concept.

Other fast-food chains are reportedly experimenting with redesigns too, including Chipotle and Taco Bell.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

