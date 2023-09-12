PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man dies after recently eating raw oysters

According to the health department, the number of Vibrio infections in the United States is...
According to the health department, the number of Vibrio infections in the United States is increasing because of unusually warm ocean temperatures this year.(Valerii Evlakhov via Canva)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS (Gray News) – A man in Texas recently died after eating raw oysters, according to the Galveston County Health Department.

The health department said the man had underlying health conditions that predisposed him to Vibrio vulnificus, a bacterial infection that can be caused by eating undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters.

Vibrio is a bacterium that lives in coastal waters.

According to the health department, the number of Vibrio infections in the United States is increasing because of unusually warm ocean temperatures this year.

Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramping, nausea, vomiting, fever, chills, cellulitis and blistering lesions.

People who are immune-suppressed, have liver disease or diabetes are more at risk of contracting the illness.

Anyone who experiences symptoms after eating undercooked shellfish like oysters or clams should contact their doctor.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone footage shows police surrounding a man outside of an east Charlotte pawn shop....
Suspect dies after east Charlotte standoff, police say
Jayrin Hemphill (left) and Jakai Johnson (right).
4 hurt after suspects shoot at moving vehicles in Rock Hill, police say
Hunter Nikole Ward, 26, of Eden, was charged.
Fugitive wanted in several counties arrested in Rowan
Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Deadly crash involving a motorcycle closes part of east Charlotte road
Last Friday Christian Rogers, 25, of Mooresville, returned to the property along Barber Loop...
Survivor of Mooresville home explosion talks living through blast, losing a loved one

Latest News

Kelvin Mejia Ortiz is accused of sexually assaulting at least six women in Charlotte and...
Man accused of multiple sexual assaults across Mecklenburg Co. to appear in court
The American Red Cross provides about 40 percent of the nation’s blood to patients.
Red Cross asking for blood donors as supply runs critically low
A person was shot and killed at a home on Highlander Court in north Charlotte on Monday night.
Person shot, killed at north Charlotte home, police say
Fury 325 was named the "Best Steel Coaster" in the world during the Golden Ticket Awards.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 named ‘Best Steel Coaster’ in the world
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers out for season