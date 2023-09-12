Man accused of multiple sexual assaults across Mecklenburg Co. to appear in court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of recently sexually assaulting at least six women across Mecklenburg County will face a judge on Tuesday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Kelvin Mejia Ortiz on Saturday in connection with the alleged incidents.

Detectives caught a break in the case after one of the victims gave a detailed account of her attack, as well as a description of Ortiz and the Jeep he was driving.

The attacks happened early in the morning and late at night, in public places like parking lots and roadways across Charlotte.

Investigators said that after trailing the women, Ortiz used a gun to force them into his vehicle.

He is facing 20 separate charges, including first-degree rape and kidnapping.

Officers believe there could be more victims who have yet to come forward.

“A lot of people sometimes don’t call the police or are afraid,” CMPD’s Claudio Jimenez said. “That is why we reach out to everybody in an effort to let them know that if you have been a victim to this crime, even if you speak Spanish, call us.”

Investigators said Ortiz targeted Hispanic or Latino women in all the cases.

He remains in jail under a $500,000 bond.

