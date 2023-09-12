Lanes closed on busy Charlotte road after diesel spill, police say
Two outbound lanes of West W.T. Harris Boulevard are closed at Reames Road.
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple lanes are closed on a busy north Charlotte roadway after a diesel spill on Tuesday morning.
The two outbound lanes of West W.T. Harris Boulevard are closed at Reames Road, near Northlake Mall, while the cleanup takes place, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.
Those traveling through the area are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
Drivers can view real-time traffic maps here.
