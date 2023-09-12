Lanes closed on busy Charlotte road after diesel spill, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple lanes are closed on a busy north Charlotte roadway after a diesel spill on Tuesday morning.

The two outbound lanes of West W.T. Harris Boulevard are closed at Reames Road, near Northlake Mall, while the cleanup takes place, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Those traveling through the area are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Drivers can view real-time traffic maps here.

