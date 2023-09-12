PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Lanes closed on busy Charlotte road after diesel spill, police say

Two outbound lanes of West W.T. Harris Boulevard are closed at Reames Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple lanes are closed on a busy north Charlotte roadway after a diesel spill on Tuesday morning.

The two outbound lanes of West W.T. Harris Boulevard are closed at Reames Road, near Northlake Mall, while the cleanup takes place, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Those traveling through the area are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Drivers can view real-time traffic maps here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

