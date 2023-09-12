Investigation continues into Hickory Police pursuit that killed mother of three and her 12-year-old son

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are continuing to look at the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash involving a Hickory Police officer who was pursuing a motorcycle. It happened Friday night before 11 on Highway 70 near 13th St. SW.

Police say a mother and her 12-year-old son died after their minivan was struck by a Hickory police vehicle driven by officer Atia Mohamed Shamseldin, 24, pursuing the motorcycle for driving “carelessly and recklessly” and not displaying a license tag.

Police say the pursuit began near the intersection of 4th St. and Highway 70. The officer, with a 21-year-old job applicant in the car, began pursuing the motorcycle. The pursuit ended 8/10 of a mile later when the patrol SUV slammed into a minivan that police say had pulled into the intersection.

38-year-old Cynthia Lail and her 12-year-old son Michael were killed. The officer and the passenger in the patrol SUV were treated for minor injuries.

“What the police have released indicates to me that this was an unreasonable pursuit,” said Paul Dickinson, an attorney with the law offices of James Scott Farrin in Charlotte. “The consideration has to be was the pursuit even more reckless than what the motorcycle driver himself was doing.”

The Hickory Police Vehicle pursuit policy says officers may begin a pursuit when attempting to apprehend a suspect who is attempting to avoid arrest while operating a vehicle by using highspeed driving or other evasive tactics.

In this case, police said the officer was attempting to stop a motorcycle for careless and reckless driving and failing to display a license plate.

Much of the policy leans on the officer’s discretion. It says the officer should weigh the importance of apprehending suspects against the risks associated with vehicle pursuits. “The safety of the public and the officer are the primary considerations,” the policy says.

“This officer was pursuing this person for a non-violent crime that placed the general public and a passenger in the police officer’s vehicle in a reasonable risk,” Dickinson added.

And when it comes to stopping a pursuit, the policy says officers have to consider if the hazards to uninvolved bystanders or motorists, the danger that the continued pursuit poses to the public, the officers or the suspect, against the risk of allowing the suspect to remain at large.

The pursuit policy does not prohibit pursuits when passengers are in patrol cars, but it does say that is a factor that the officer should take into consideration before deciding to pursue.

“I think that the takeaway from this is that officers have very difficult jobs when they’re placed in these situations,” Dickinson added. “Officer training needs to kick in at that point and the decision needs to be made that the risk of what they’re doing is greater than the potential outcome of driving recklessly on a motorcycle. Otherwise we’re going to have more moms and their sons killed in situations like this.”

Family and friends of Cynthia and Michael Lail have set up a GoFundMe page titled “Cynthia Fox and Michael Lail.”.

According to the GoFundMe page, Cynthia Lail was a mother of three and engaged to be married.

