Funding for Three Sisters Market in Charlotte approved

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Council approved $150,000 of COVID funds Monday night to help build Three Sisters Market.

It’s a co-op type grocery store that will be built at the intersection of Clanton Road and West Boulevard.

There’s no grocery store in that neighborhood, and this will help address food insecurity while also creating more jobs.

The total cost to build the market is expected to be about $10 million. Mecklenburg County leaders have already committed $3.25 million.

