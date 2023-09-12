PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Family-owned Powerfuel Bites creates healthy snacks

The two were in the QC Kitchen to show us how to make their peanut butter granola with all-natural ingredients.
Jericka Ross-Jordan and her son Ryan Jr. oversee Powerfuel Bites.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Something cool happens in the kitchen when the entire family gets into cooking.

Now, the business they’ve created is a family affair.

Jericka Ross-Jordan and her son Ryan Jr. oversee Powerfuel Bites.

The two were in the QC Kitchen to show us how to make their peanut butter granola with all-natural ingredients like whole grain oats, brown rice puffs, North Carolina honey and original nut butter.

You may also like: Here’s some healthy meal ideas for school, work

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone footage shows police surrounding a man outside of an east Charlotte pawn shop....
Suspect dies after east Charlotte standoff, police say
Jayrin Hemphill (left) and Jakai Johnson (right).
4 hurt after suspects shoot at moving vehicles in Rock Hill, police say
Hunter Nikole Ward, 26, of Eden, was charged.
Fugitive wanted in several counties arrested in Rowan
Last Friday Christian Rogers, 25, of Mooresville, returned to the property along Barber Loop...
Survivor of Mooresville home explosion talks living through blast, losing a loved one
Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Deadly crash involving a motorcycle closes part of east Charlotte road