Deputies: 1 dead in Chester Co. shooting

Deputies said the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is assisting with processing the scene.
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Chester County.
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Chester County.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – One person has died following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Chester County, authorities said.

That shooting happened in the area of Old Winnsboro Road and Tanglewood Road in the Great Falls area, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is assisting with processing the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

