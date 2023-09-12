Dedication of Dixonville Cemetery set for Saturday in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The historic Dixonville Cemetery in Salisbury will be the site of a dedication ceremony on Saturday.

Members of the Dixonville-Lincoln Memorial Task Force and other stakeholders are dedicating the city’s pre-Civil War African-American cemetery, following completion of the historic burial grounds’ years-long memorial project.

Dixonville Cemetery was a focal point of the East End community before the 1960s urban renewal. Initially, there were only 18 identifiable graves however, after the Task Force’s research, more than 530 burials are now documented.

The groundbreaking for the project was held in May, 2018.

The Dixonville Cemetery was the first city-owned cemetery for the burial of African-Americans. Fifty years ago the grounds were a centerpiece of the tight-knit Dixonville neighborhood, providing a well-worn pathway leading children to the nearby Lincoln Elementary School.

According to Salisbury historian Betty Dan Spencer, there were almost 500 documented burials at the cemetery. The oldest gravesite known is that of Mary Valentine, who died in 1851. This supports the supposition that African-Americans may have been interred on the property before the city of Salisbury purchased the acres for a cemetery on Sept. 30, 1874. Other prominent African-American Salisburians are buried there, including Bishop John Jamison Moore, who founded the AME Zion Church in western North Carolina, and the Rev. Harry Cowan, a minister who was born into slavery but went on to establish 49 churches and baptize 8,500 people. Although many of the grave markers have disappeared, Dixonville Cemetery remains a vital link in Salisbury’s collective heritage.

In 2010, after requests from citizens, former Salisbury Mayor Susan Kluttz initiated the Dixonville-Lincoln Memorial Task Force to create the community memorial. The goal of the revitalization is to increase the prominence of the early African- American cemetery, interpret its history and pay respect to those buried.

The dedication will take place Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. at the Dixonville Cemetery, 110 Old Concord Road, Salisbury.

To learn more about Dixonville-Lincoln Memorial or to invest in Salisbury’s heritage – past, present and future, visit www.dixonvillememorial.com.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.