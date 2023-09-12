Country icons George Strait, Chris Stapleton coming to Charlotte in 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Country music legend George Strait is bringing his extended run of stadium shows to Charlotte in 2024.

Known for producing iconic hits such as “Check Yes Or No,” “Carrying Your Love With Me,” and “Here For A Good Time,” Strait is often referred to as the “King of Country” and will be bringing fellow singing sensation Chris Stapleton with him to the Queen City.

The pair’s trip to Charlotte next year comes as the tandem has extended its list of stadium shows, adding nine stops to its schedule.

The added set of shows will begin on May 4, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis before heading to Jacksonville, Ames and then finally Charlotte.

Bank of America Stadium will play host to the country icons, adding to its recent string of A-List musical artists.

The show is set to take place on June 1, 2024, and is currently the only one planned for either of the Carolinas.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. local time at GeorgeStrait.com.

Little Big Town will also perform with Strait and Stapleton, joining them as special guests.

