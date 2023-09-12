PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: I-77 reopens near uptown Charlotte after police situation

The reason for the closure is not immediately known.
Traffic was backed up on Interstate 77 near the Lasalle Street exit due to a police situation...
Traffic was backed up on Interstate 77 near the Lasalle Street exit due to a police situation Tuesday afternoon.(Source: N.C. Department of Transportation)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 77 near uptown Charlotte has reopened following a police situation Tuesday afternoon.

Lasalle Street was closed at Atando Avenue and I-77 was closed in both directions at the Lasalle Street exit, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

By 3:43 p.m., officials said the situation had been resolved and cleared on Lasalle Street at I-77 and all roadways were expected to reopen momentarily.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, six miles of congestion remain.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

