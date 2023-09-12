CMPD: I-77 reopens near uptown Charlotte after police situation
The reason for the closure is not immediately known.
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 77 near uptown Charlotte has reopened following a police situation Tuesday afternoon.
Lasalle Street was closed at Atando Avenue and I-77 was closed in both directions at the Lasalle Street exit, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
By 3:43 p.m., officials said the situation had been resolved and cleared on Lasalle Street at I-77 and all roadways were expected to reopen momentarily.
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, six miles of congestion remain.
Get real-time traffic updates here.
Watch continuing news coverage here:
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.