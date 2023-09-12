CMPD: I-77 closed in both directions near uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 77 near uptown Charlotte is closed in both directions, police said.

Lasalle Street is closed at Atando Avenue and I-77 is closed in both directions at the Lasalle Street exit as of 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The reason for the closure is not immediately known.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.