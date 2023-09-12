CMPD concerned about more victims of sexual assault afraid to come forward

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD has named the suspect accused of sexually assaulting multiple women in the areas of Archdale Drive, Nations Ford Road, South Boulevard and Interstate 77.

Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Kelvin Rene Mejia Ortiz. He was arrested after an interview at CMPD headquarters.

Officer Claudio Jimenez said the assaults had taken place late at night or early in the morning. In some of these cases, women were followed and forced into a Jeep at gunpoint.

“The individual was targeting Hispanic women, Latino women, in the early hours of the morning or late hours at night. He’d be driving around in apartment complexes and different locations. If he saw a lady waiting to go to work, he would go approach her and proceed to assault her,” shared Jimenez.

Ortiz is charged with multiple counts of rape, sexual battery, attempted kidnapping, assault on a female and communicating threats.

Jimenez shared that currently, six victims have come forward and that it is possible more victims are out there.

“The Language barrier. A lot of people sometimes don’t call the police or are afraid. That is why we reach out to everybody in an effort to let them know that if you have been a victim to this crime, even if you speak Spanish call us,” said Jimenez.

Leeane Thompson-Forte with Safe Alliance says her group provides around-the-clock support for sexual assault victims and their families.

“We have a lot of resources that are available and we’re 100% confidential. They can reach out to our Greater Charlotte Hope Line which is a 24/7 365 hotline where they can get resources or someone to talk to. We don’t just focus on the primary survivors but the secondary survivors as well. So those friends and families that may not know how to support their loved ones,” shared Thompson-Forte.

For 24/7 support and for more information and resources, people can call Greater Charlotte Hope Line at 980-771-4673.

Anyone with information about this investigation, and anyone who believes they were victimized by Mr. Ortiz, is asked to call 704-336-6052 (English speakers, Det. Harrington) or 704-353-0560 (Spanish speakers, Det. Melendez).

The public can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

