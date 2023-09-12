Charlotte city leaders vote to demolish ‘unsafe’ home
The home on Aileen Circle was deemed unsafe by the city.
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte city leaders voted Monday night to use a rarely-used ordinance to tear down a dilapidated house in south Charlotte.
Demolition will cost $9,000.
The city said it’ll get that money back once the property is sold or foreclosed.
The home has a Pineville address, but is in Charlotte city limits.
