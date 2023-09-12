Charlotte city leaders vote to demolish ‘unsafe’ home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte city leaders voted Monday night to use a rarely-used ordinance to tear down a dilapidated house in south Charlotte.

The home on Aileen Circle was deemed unsafe by the city.

Demolition will cost $9,000.

The city said it’ll get that money back once the property is sold or foreclosed.

The home has a Pineville address, but is in Charlotte city limits.

