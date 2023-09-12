PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte city leaders vote to demolish 'unsafe' home

The home on Aileen Circle was deemed unsafe by the city.
Photos provided by the city show junk piled to the ceiling, with everything from ladders to...
Photos provided by the city show junk piled to the ceiling, with everything from ladders to tires strewn about the house.(Source: City of Charlotte)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte city leaders voted Monday night to use a rarely-used ordinance to tear down a dilapidated house in south Charlotte.

The home on Aileen Circle was deemed unsafe by the city.

Demolition will cost $9,000.

The city said it’ll get that money back once the property is sold or foreclosed.

The home has a Pineville address, but is in Charlotte city limits.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

