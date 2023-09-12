PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Alabama football player arrested on sodomy charge

Antonio Ross faces a sodomy charge in Calhoun County, Alabama. (WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEAVER, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Alabama football preferred walk-on Antonio Chauncey Ross has been indicted by a grand jury on a sodomy charge, according to the Weaver Police Department.

Ross has been charged with sodomy second degree following an investigation involving a juvenile female victim.

Weaver police say the 19-year-old was arrested Monday morning and booked into the Calhoun County Jail. Ross posted a $50,000 bond and was released.

Ross was listed as a wide receiver for the Crimson Tide in the 2023 Media Guide.

“Tonio Ross is no longer part of the program and has been removed from campus,” Alabama said in a statement, per The Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone footage shows police surrounding a man outside of an east Charlotte pawn shop....
Suspect dies after east Charlotte standoff, police say
Jayrin Hemphill (left) and Jakai Johnson (right).
4 hurt after suspects shoot at moving vehicles in Rock Hill, police say
Hunter Nikole Ward, 26, of Eden, was charged.
Fugitive wanted in several counties arrested in Rowan
Last Friday Christian Rogers, 25, of Mooresville, returned to the property along Barber Loop...
Survivor of Mooresville home explosion talks living through blast, losing a loved one
Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Deadly crash involving a motorcycle closes part of east Charlotte road

Latest News

Kelvin Mejia Ortiz is accused of sexually assaulting at least six women in Charlotte and...
Man accused of multiple sexual assaults across Mecklenburg Co. to appear in court
George Strait and Chris Stapleton will be "Here For A Good Time" when they come to Charlotte in...
Country icons George Strait, Chris Stapleton coming to Charlotte in 2024
The American Red Cross provides about 40 percent of the nation’s blood to patients.
Red Cross asking for blood donors as supply runs critically low
A person was shot and killed at a home on Highlander Court in north Charlotte on Monday night.
Person shot, killed at north Charlotte home, police say
Fury 325 was named the "Best Steel Coaster" in the world during the Golden Ticket Awards.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 named ‘Best Steel Coaster’ in the world