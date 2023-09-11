PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Wrestling legend Ric Flair launches new energy drink

Ric Flair's Wooooo! Energy is available in dragon fruit, lemon and strawberry banana flavors.
Ric Flair's Wooooo! Energy is available in dragon fruit, lemon and strawberry banana flavors.(Hand-out | Carma HoldCo)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Wrestling legend and two-time Hall of Famer Ric Flair is bringing the energy in drink form.

Wooooo! Energy is a mushroom-infused energy drink with ingredients that claim to support immune and cognitive function while providing clean energy without jitters or sugar crashes.

According to a press release about the product, the energy drink is available in dragon fruit, lemon and strawberry banana flavors.

“‘Wooooo!’ is more than Ric Flair’s iconic catchphrase—it’s synonymous with celebration. It symbolizes energy, excitement, and achievement. It transcended wrestling and is now a part of pop culture,” said Chad Bronstein, president and chairman of Carma HoldCo.

A six-pack of the energy drink is available for $30 for those 18 and older.

Ric Flair fans in parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania will have an opportunity this week to meet the pro wrestler at Giant Eagle for a celebratory toast of Woooo Energy!

Register online at Eventbrite, visit the specified Giant Eagle location, and purchase a 6-pack of “Wooooo! Energy” to save your spot in line.

The supermarket will give away 30 autographed 6-packs at random.

Monday in Columbus:

  • Pickerington Giant Eagle at 12 p.m. | 873 Refugee Road, Pickerington, OH 43147
  • Gahanna Giant Eagle at 3 p.m. | 1250 North Hamilton Road, Columbus, OH 43230
  • Westerville Market District at 6 p.m. | 650 North State Street, Westerville, OH 43082

Tuesday in Cleveland:

  • Water Tower Giant Eagle at 12 p.m. | 27264 Lorain Road, North Olmsted, OH 44070
  • Painesville Giant Eagle at 3 p.m. | 1201 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, OH 44077
  • Stow Hudson Giant Eagle at 6 p.m. | 1700 Norton Road, Stow, OH 44224

Wednesday in Pittsburgh

  • Shaler Giant Eagle at 11 a.m. | 1671 Butler Plank Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116
  • Monroeville Giant Eagle at 2 p.m. | 4010 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146
  • Century Plaza Giant Eagle at 5 p.m. | 9901 Mountain View Drive, West Mifflin, PA 15122

