Woman struck by lightning while walking dog on beach

The CDC says the odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are roughly 1 in a million. (WBZ via CNN)
By WBZ Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOSTON (WBZ) - Two nurses, who are dating, jumped in to help after a woman was struck by lightning while walking her dog on a Massachusetts beach.

Clouds rolled in Saturday towards Savin Hill Beach in Boston, bringing booms of thunder and blasts of lightning. Residents could tell one particular lightning strike hit close to home.

“I heard that bolt of lightning. It was so loud,” resident Kenneth Osherow said. “A fire truck came by and then, 30 seconds later, an ambulance then another ambulance, a police car.”

Police say around 3:30 p.m., EMS responded to a call for help after a 31-year-old woman was hit by lightning while walking her dog on the beach. Neighbors say those on the beach carried her up the stairs and onto a porch to protect her from the rain.

Tracy Cronin, an intensive care unit nurse at Boston Children’s Hospital, lives just steps away from where the lightning hit. She rushed over to help the woman who was struck.

“She had a burn wound on her chest, and her pants were burned off of her and you could smell it,” Cronin said.

The nurse says she and her boyfriend, who is an emergency room nurse, took turns performing CPR on the woman for around 15 minutes.

“Initially, we didn’t get a pulse, but then, we finally got a pulse. She wasn’t awake though. She was down for quite a while,” Cronin said.

Police say once paramedics arrived, the woman was taken to the hospital, where she remained in critical condition Sunday.

“Never seen anything like this happen,” Cronin said.

The victim’s dog was scared by the lightning strike and ran off. It was located in Savin Hill and reunited with family Sunday morning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are roughly 1 in a million.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

