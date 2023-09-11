PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Woman pleads guilty to role in good Samaritan’s death in Chester County

Amber Nicole Harris pleaded guilty to her role in the death of Linda Robinson in August 2021.
Investigators believe Linda Robinson was killed by a man and woman she was trying to help in August 2021.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman has pleaded guilty to charges after she was accused of playing a role in another woman’s death in Chester County more than two years ago.

Deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said 63-year-old Linda Robinson was killed along Carpenter Road on Aug. 2, 2021. George “Si” Linwood Faile and Amber Nicole Harris were both eventually charged in relation to her death.

Investigators believe Robinson gave Faile and Harris a ride while on her way to a Walmart after their car broke down.

At the time of her death, deputies said a conversation led the three to a rural area on Carpenter Road, where Robinson was allegedly beaten to death by Faile and Harris, and her body was abandoned.

Both suspects had long criminal histories, and investigators suspected they may have been high on meth at the time of Robinson’s death.

On Monday, two years after the deadly incident, Harris pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and carjacking. The judge sentenced her to two consecutive 30-year terms for the crimes.

