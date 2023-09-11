PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama

A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of bread beside the drive-thru window. (Nicole Lett via WALA)
By WALA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - A customer waiting for food in the drive-thru line at a Whataburger in Alabama made a startling discovery as she looked inside the restaurant window.

Scurrying about among stacks of sliced bread was a rat at the location in Daphne. Plainly visible, the rodent appeared to be feasting on the bread, pausing to peer back at customer Nicole Lett, who captured it on phone video.

Lett said the unexpected and unhappy encounter happened while visiting the eatery with her son over the weekend.

On the video, she is heard saying, “Oh my god. We’re at Whataburger in line, and look at what’s in the window looking at us while it’s eating on the bread. Oh, my god.”

Whataburger subsequently closed the location and notified pest control, according to a statement from The Hahn Agency, representing Whataburger. By Monday afternoon, they said the restaurant had reopened following a health department inspection and work by Whataburger teams.

The agency had earlier provided a statement saying it is committed to cleanliness and food safety at the restaurants.

“We promptly closed the location pending further inspections, initiated a deep cleanse of the entire restaurant, and notified pest control,” the representative said in the statement. “Our teams have contacted the local health department, and we will work with them to ensure a full inspection is completed. We are also reinforcing cleaning procedures with all our family members.

“Our Daphne location has no history of this type of incident and scored high on its past two health inspections. We believe this is an isolated situation. However, we will continue to be diligent to ensure this is resolved and our restaurant exceeds our food safety standards.”

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Nikole Ward, 26, of Eden, was charged.
Fugitive wanted in several counties arrested in Rowan
A woman is dead and a juvenile seriously hurt after a minivan was struck during a pursuit in...
Mother, son killed in crash involving Hickory police
At least two Union County fire departments have been called to help rescue a horse in Weddington.
Horse rescued from pool in Union Co.
York County Sheriff's Office logo
York Co. inmate dies hours after found unresponsive
Lavonda Marie Earley
Union Co. woman accused of shooting husband sentenced to prison

Latest News

The new show will air on weekdays from 3:30-4 p.m.
InvestigateTV+ debuts on WBTV this week
Investigators believe Linda Robinson was killed by a man and woman she was trying to help in...
Trial set to begin for woman accused of murdering good Samaritan in Chester County
Nearly 3,000 flags were placed in Romare Bearden Park, each one representing a life lost in the...
Flags of Remembrance set up in Charlotte, other events planned to honor lives lost on 9/11
Photos provided by the city show junk piled to the ceiling, with everything from ladders to...
City leaders to vote on using rarely-used ordinance to tear down dilapidated home
The Three Sisters Market would provide the area with its first grocery store in more than 20...
City Council expected to approve funding for west Charlotte food market