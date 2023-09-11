PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Week gets off to dry, warm start before rain chances return midweek

The new workweek will start off mostly sunny with highs in the 80s.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week will get off to a dry, warm start before rain chances return and temperatures drop off later in the week.

Monday is getting off to a foggy start in some areas, but will clear up under sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be another mostly sunny day with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s.

Rain chances return on Wednesday, with potential for scattered showers. Highs will only reach the low 80s in the Charlotte area.

For the first time in a while, temperatures will top out in the 70s on Thursday and Friday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

