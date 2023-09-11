Warm, few storms through mid-week before a fall-like end

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our next cold front will bring big changes our way for the middle and end of the work week!

Tuesday and Wednesday : 80s, scattered storms

End of week : Upper 70s, near 80 degrees and sunny

Weekend: Low 80s, sunny, mainly dry

We’ll start off in the 60s area-wide Tuesday morning, closer to the 60-degree mark in the mountains and in the mid to upper 60s in the Charlotte Metro. Under partly cloudy skies, highs will lift back into the mid to upper 80s before scattered storms develop Tuesday afternoon and evening.

As our cold front moves overhead, a few more storms could develop on Wednesday afternoon and evening (especially in our easternmost counties) as highs reach the low to mid-80s.

Finally, high pressure builds in and our cooler temperatures and lower dew points arrive by the end of the week! Morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs near 80 degrees will last from Thursday through your weekend!

Hurricane Lee will be a non-issue for us in the Carolinas, outside of dangerous rip currents and rough surf along the coast. Keep that in mind if you have travel plans this week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

