PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Unsecured truck spills paint on cars and roadway, officials say

Cars in Henrico got an unwelcomed paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway. (SOURCE: WWBT)
By Samantha McGranahan and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Cars in Virginia got a welcome paint job after a truck carrying paint spilled in the roadway.

The Henrico Police Department responded to the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Waller Road for the report of a paint spill on Monday around 10:45 a.m.

Officials said no one was injured.

However, several vehicles and a large span of the roadway along Staples Mill Road have been covered in water-soluble.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is on scene assisting with scene-up.

Drivers were asked to avoid the intersection of Staples Mill and Waller roads while they were closed for clean up.

According to authorities, the truck driver hauling the paint has been charged with failure to secure a load.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Nikole Ward, 26, of Eden, was charged.
Fugitive wanted in several counties arrested in Rowan
Drone footage shows police surrounding a man outside of an east Charlotte pawn shop....
Standoff involving SWAT team, armed man ends in east Charlotte
A woman is dead and a juvenile seriously hurt after a minivan was struck during a pursuit in...
Mother, son killed in crash involving Hickory police
At least two Union County fire departments have been called to help rescue a horse in Weddington.
Horse rescued from pool in Union Co.
Jayrin Hemphill (left) and Jakai Johnson (right).
4 hurt after suspects shoot at moving vehicles in Rock Hill, police say

Latest News

For many college students, 9/11 is something they studied in history.
Catawba College students born after 9/11 reflect on significance of the day
Amber Nicole Harris pleaded guilty to her role in the death of Linda Robinson in August 2021.
Woman pleads guilty to role in good Samaritan’s death in Chester County
The situation is unfolding on Albemarle Road near East W.T. Harris Boulevard.
SWAT situation involving armed person continues in east Charlotte
Police said the incident happened along Brunswick Drive late Saturday night.
4 hurt after suspects shoot at moving vehicles in Rock Hill, police say
Weeks after the catastrophic blast, evidence of the home explosion on Barber Loop is still...
Survivor of Mooresville home explosion talks living through blast, losing a loved one