Trial set to begin for woman accused of murdering good Samaritan in Chester County

Amber Nicole Harris is accused of killing Linda Robinson in August 2021.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A murder trial is set to get underway Monday after a woman was accused of killing another woman in Chester County more than two years ago.

Deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said 63-year-old Linda Robinson was killed along Carpenter Road on Aug. 2, 2021. George “Si” Linwood Faile and Amber Nicole Harris as suspects in the case, and charged them with her murder.

Investigators believe Robinson picked up Faile and Harris on her way to a Walmart after their car broke down.

At the time of her death, deputies said a conversation led the three to rural Carpenter Road, where Robinson was beaten to death by Faile and Harris, and her body was abandoned.

Both suspects had long criminal histories, and investigators suspected they may have been high on meth at the time of Robinson’s death.

Now, two years after the deadly incident, Harris will stand trial after being denied bond twice in the case.

The trial is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

If she is convicted, Harris would face a minimum of 30 years in prison per South Carolina law.

