Tree on power lines closes part of Providence Road in south Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are directing traffic in the affected area.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are directing traffic in the affected area.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Providence Road in south Charlotte is closed Monday morning.

The road closure is between the 9200 and the 9400 block of Providence Road due to a tree falling on power lines, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers are on the scene directing traffic as of 9 a.m. It’s not immediately known how long the portion of the road will stay closed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

