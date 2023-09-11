Tree on power lines closes part of Providence Road in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Providence Road in south Charlotte is closed Monday morning.

The road closure is between the 9200 and the 9400 block of Providence Road due to a tree falling on power lines, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers are on the scene directing traffic as of 9 a.m. It’s not immediately known how long the portion of the road will stay closed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.