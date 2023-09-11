SWAT team assisting with police situation in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A SWAT team is currently assisting police with a situation in east Charlotte.

The incident is taking place in the 6800 block of Albemarle Road, near East W.T. Harris Boulevard, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Albemarle Road is closed in both directions while authorities respond.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.