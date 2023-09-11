Survivor of Mooresville home explosion talks living through blast, losing a loved one

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Last Friday, Christian Rogers, 25, of Mooresville, returned to the property along Barber Loop where the home he was living in exploded just a couple of weeks prior.

The home, purchased by NFL player Caleb Farley, a native of Maiden, exploded in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 22. Farley’s father, Robert Farley, was killed in the blast. He was 61 years old.

Rogers was able to walk away from the property after surviving the blast. In an interview with WBTV, the young man said he is still unsure how he survived the explosion.

“To keep it short and simple I really don’t know,” said Rogers.

Weeks after the catastrophic blast, evidence of the home explosion on Barber Loop is still clearly present. Insulation and debris can still be spotted hanging from the trees near the property. A fence has been set up around the perimeter of the home to keep people away from the wreckage.

Rogers recounted what he remembers about the night of the blast.

“I could hear Mr. Farley coming in around 11:30 p.m. maybe 12 o’clock and then I’m back to sleep. I gotta be up in a few hours and then the next thing I truly remember is, ‘Hey the house is gone.’ I’m being screamed at or yelled at, ‘Hey sweetie the house is gone.’ I can’t tell you who was yelling at me or who was talking to me because I don’t remember faces. It was too dark,” the young man said.

Rogers only remembers parts of the night. He said he recalls being woken up by who he presumes were neighbors, making some phone calls and then being in the hospital. He said he suffered a concussion and a dislocated shoulder. The blast also left him with scrapes, bruises and rib pain.

“I think it was a blessing that I was able to walk out of that,” Rogers said.

The Iredell County Fire Marshal’s office determined that natural gas was the cause of the explosion but noted that the point of origin is unknown.

Rogers said he did not smell gas in the home before the explosion but did smell cooked eggs during the day leading up to the blast.

“It didn’t get any stronger or any weaker, but it still smelled like somebody had cooked fresh eggs,” he said.

Rogers added he doesn’t think anything in the kitchen led to the explosion and didn’t care to speculate further about what ultimately caused the blast. He said his bedroom was in the back of the home and that’s where he was when the explosion happened.

According to Rogers, the location of his room may have been what saved his life.

“I believe that I had been maybe where the garage was or where that weight room is, I can honestly think I would say that I wouldn’t be speaking here with you today,” he said.

Rogers explained that he was crushed when he learned that Robert Farley had died. He said Farley had been like a second father to him.

“He was an exceptional man, a stand-up guy and he’s one of those parents that can never be forgotten,” Rogers said. “You’re a second dad to me, no questions asked. I love you as if you were my own father.”

The survivor has a lot of personal rebuilding ahead of him. He said he still has some memory issues because of the concussion, and he lost a number of personal possessions in the explosion, including his ID and social security card.

Rogers said the experience has also highlighted his appreciation for life.

“Life is not guaranteed. Every day is not marked just because you woke up. You have to smile just because you woke up,” he said.

The young man e is currently staying with a neighbor not far from the Barber Loop property. He said he is in the process of re-enlisting in the military.

