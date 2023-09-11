Standoff involving SWAT team, armed man ends in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A standoff with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team and an armed man that began Monday afternoon in east Charlotte has come to an end.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, the CMPD announced the man was in custody and being taken to an area hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No officers fired their weapons, officials said.

The standoff took place in front of a pawn shop in the area of Albemarle Road and East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

According to the CMPD, officers deployed flash bangs to distract the man after he put his weapon on the ground. He then got possession of the firearm again and shot himself before police could get to him, department officials said.

Minutes ago we heard loud popping noises coming from the scene. It sounded like a mix of fireworks and gun shots.



Moments later we saw an ambulance speed off with flashing lights.@WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/GPE4kn6NBl — Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) September 11, 2023

The public is being asked to continue to avoid the area, as Albemarle Road remains closed in both directions at East W.T. Harris Boulevard. It’s not known how long the roads will stay shut down.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

