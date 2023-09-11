PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Standoff involving SWAT team, armed man ends in east Charlotte

The standoff took place in front of a pawn shop in the area of Albemarle Road and East W.T. Harris Boulevard.
The public is being asked to continue to avoid the area, as Albemarle Road remains closed in both directions at East W.T. Harris Boulevard.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A standoff with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team and an armed man that began Monday afternoon in east Charlotte has come to an end.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, the CMPD announced the man was in custody and being taken to an area hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No officers fired their weapons, officials said.

The standoff took place in front of a pawn shop in the area of Albemarle Road and East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

According to the CMPD, officers deployed flash bangs to distract the man after he put his weapon on the ground. He then got possession of the firearm again and shot himself before police could get to him, department officials said.

The public is being asked to continue to avoid the area, as Albemarle Road remains closed in both directions at East W.T. Harris Boulevard. It’s not known how long the roads will stay shut down.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Nikole Ward, 26, of Eden, was charged.
Fugitive wanted in several counties arrested in Rowan
A woman is dead and a juvenile seriously hurt after a minivan was struck during a pursuit in...
Mother, son killed in crash involving Hickory police
At least two Union County fire departments have been called to help rescue a horse in Weddington.
Horse rescued from pool in Union Co.
Jayrin Hemphill (left) and Jakai Johnson (right).
4 hurt after suspects shoot at moving vehicles in Rock Hill, police say

Latest News

For many college students, 9/11 is something they studied in history.
Catawba College students born after 9/11 reflect on significance of the day
Amber Nicole Harris pleaded guilty to her role in the death of Linda Robinson in August 2021.
Woman pleads guilty to role in good Samaritan’s death in Chester County
The situation is unfolding on Albemarle Road near East W.T. Harris Boulevard.
SWAT situation involving armed person continues in east Charlotte
Police said the incident happened along Brunswick Drive late Saturday night.
4 hurt after suspects shoot at moving vehicles in Rock Hill, police say
Weeks after the catastrophic blast, evidence of the home explosion on Barber Loop is still...
Survivor of Mooresville home explosion talks living through blast, losing a loved one