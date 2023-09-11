PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Robin Roberts marries longtime partner Amber Laign in ‘magical wedding’

Robin Roberts and girlfriend Amber Laign attend the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at...
Robin Roberts and girlfriend Amber Laign attend the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on Monday, Nov. 10, 2014, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts tied the knot with longtime partner Amber Laign on Friday in Connecticut.

Roberts revealed the news in an Instagram post Sunday along with photos of the couple in their wedding dresses.

“An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!!” Roberts wrote in the Instagram post. “We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!”

Roberts and Laign have been together since 2005 and announced their engagement in 2022, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Nikole Ward, 26, of Eden, was charged.
Fugitive wanted in several counties arrested in Rowan
A woman is dead and a juvenile seriously hurt after a minivan was struck during a pursuit in...
Mother, son killed in crash involving Hickory police
At least two Union County fire departments have been called to help rescue a horse in Weddington.
Horse rescued from pool in Union Co.
York County Sheriff's Office logo
York Co. inmate dies hours after found unresponsive
Lavonda Marie Earley
Union Co. woman accused of shooting husband sentenced to prison

Latest News

The new show will air on weekdays from 3:30-4 p.m.
InvestigateTV+ debuts on WBTV this week
Investigators believe Linda Robinson was killed by a man and woman she was trying to help in...
Trial set to begin for woman accused of murdering good Samaritan in Chester County
Nearly 3,000 flags were placed in Romare Bearden Park, each one representing a life lost in the...
Flags of Remembrance set up in Charlotte, other events planned to honor lives lost on 9/11
Photos provided by the city show junk piled to the ceiling, with everything from ladders to...
City leaders to vote on using rarely-used ordinance to tear down dilapidated home
The Three Sisters Market would provide the area with its first grocery store in more than 20...
City Council expected to approve funding for west Charlotte food market