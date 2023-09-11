Local college students born after 9/11 reflect on significance of the day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many people can remember exactly where they were and what they were doing on September 11, 2001 when terrorists attacked America. But a generation has grown up in the 22 years since then, and many of them weren’t born or have no memory of those events as they unfolded.

On a day that we pause and reflect…many recall where they were when they first got the news, but for many college students, 9/11 is something they studied in history.

“I do know that 9/11 was a big tragedy,” said Daniel Newson, a Catawba College student from Fort Myers, Florida. “It was like a setback and an awakener for the US as a whole.”

Newson wasn’t born on 9/11, 2001, neither was Catawba student Lauren Shepherd. Lauren’s mother was pregnant with her at the time, and she’s told Lauren how seeing this tragedy unfold in real time on her television made her feel.

“She described that while it was happening, she was sitting on the couch crying because she had no idea what the future was going to hold or if I was even going to be born,” Shepherd said “It’s like a hard day, an unknown day to me.”

“My mom was working at American Airlines at that time, she was supposed to be on that flight but she didn’t went,” 23-year-old Argentinian Catawba student Tobis Mielke. He was less than a year old on 9/11/01.

Like many students on the Catawba campus on a beautiful Monday, he says 9/11 is when terrorism took on a new and feared presence around the world.

“Terrorism started getting noticeable and became a thing, in my opinion,” Mielke said.

“Every time I hear 9/11 I just think of a really sad, dark day,” Shepherd added.

Daniel Newson pointed out something else about 9/11, or more specifically, the aftermath of that terrible day.

“It brought us together because it’s talked about everywhere, everyone has shared feelings about 9/11 and I feel like it can bring us together as a united nation,” Newson said.

