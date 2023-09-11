PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Local college students born after 9/11 reflect on significance of the day

Flags flew at half staff on the campus of Catawba College in Salisbury to mark the anniversary...
Flags flew at half staff on the campus of Catawba College in Salisbury to mark the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many people can remember exactly where they were and what they were doing on September 11, 2001 when terrorists attacked America. But a generation has grown up in the 22 years since then, and many of them weren’t born or have no memory of those events as they unfolded.

On a day that we pause and reflect…many recall where they were when they first got the news, but for many college students, 9/11 is something they studied in history.

“I do know that 9/11 was a big tragedy,” said Daniel Newson, a Catawba College student from Fort Myers, Florida. “It was like a setback and an awakener for the US as a whole.”

Newson wasn’t born on 9/11, 2001, neither was Catawba student Lauren Shepherd. Lauren’s mother was pregnant with her at the time, and she’s told Lauren how seeing this tragedy unfold in real time on her television made her feel.

“She described that while it was happening, she was sitting on the couch crying because she had no idea what the future was going to hold or if I was even going to be born,” Shepherd said “It’s like a hard day, an unknown day to me.”

“My mom was working at American Airlines at that time, she was supposed to be on that flight but she didn’t went,” 23-year-old Argentinian Catawba student Tobis Mielke. He was less than a year old on 9/11/01.

Like many students on the Catawba campus on a beautiful Monday, he says 9/11 is when terrorism took on a new and feared presence around the world.

“Terrorism started getting noticeable and became a thing, in my opinion,” Mielke said.

“Every time I hear 9/11 I just think of a really sad, dark day,” Shepherd added.

Daniel Newson pointed out something else about 9/11, or more specifically, the aftermath of that terrible day.

“It brought us together because it’s talked about everywhere, everyone has shared feelings about 9/11 and I feel like it can bring us together as a united nation,” Newson said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Nikole Ward, 26, of Eden, was charged.
Fugitive wanted in several counties arrested in Rowan
A woman is dead and a juvenile seriously hurt after a minivan was struck during a pursuit in...
Mother, son killed in crash involving Hickory police
At least two Union County fire departments have been called to help rescue a horse in Weddington.
Horse rescued from pool in Union Co.
York County Sheriff's Office logo
York Co. inmate dies hours after found unresponsive
Lavonda Marie Earley
Union Co. woman accused of shooting husband sentenced to prison

Latest News

The new show will air on weekdays from 3:30-4 p.m.
InvestigateTV+ debuts on WBTV this week
Investigators believe Linda Robinson was killed by a man and woman she was trying to help in...
Trial set to begin for woman accused of murdering good Samaritan in Chester County
Nearly 3,000 flags were placed in Romare Bearden Park, each one representing a life lost in the...
Flags of Remembrance set up in Charlotte, other events planned to honor lives lost on 9/11
Photos provided by the city show junk piled to the ceiling, with everything from ladders to...
City leaders to vote on using rarely-used ordinance to tear down dilapidated home
The Three Sisters Market would provide the area with its first grocery store in more than 20...
City Council expected to approve funding for west Charlotte food market