Former detention officer in Rowan Co. charged with child abuse

Investigators say child was found malnourished and bruised when brought to hospital
Cody Austin McDowell, 29, his wife, two friends were charged in the case.
Cody Austin McDowell, 29, his wife, two friends were charged in the case.
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Rowan Co. detention officer, his wife, and two family friends have been charged in connection with a child abuse case investigated by Salisbury Police.

Cody Austin Mc Dowell, 29, of Salisbury, and his wife Danielle McDowell, were both charged with felony negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and failure to report a crime against a juvenile.

Police said that two family friends of the McDowells, Jennifer and Anna Coffin, were each charged with failure to report a crime against a juvenile.

The incident was first reported to police on August 9. According to the arrest warrant, McDowell, listed as “a parent providing care to or supervision of a child less than 16 years of age, did engage in willful acts or grossly negligent omission in the care of the child by striking him repeatedly and allowing the child to become extremely malnourished requiring hospitalization, thereby showing a reckless disregard for human life.”

The warrant also says that McDowell did “fail to report immediately a misdemeanor child abuse that the defendant knew was committed against child victim.”

Cody McDowell was released on $100,000 bond. He made a first appearance in court on the charges and was assigned an attorney.

The Rowan County Department of Social Services is involved in the investigation.

McDowell was listed on the Rowan County payroll as a detention officer. On his application for a court-appointed attorney McDowell listed no income or job.

