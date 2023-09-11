PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Flying chair base smashes into car’s windshield on interstate

A dash camera recorded the moment an office chair base flew into a Utah family's windshield. (KSL, Eaton family)
By KSL staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEHI, Utah (KSL) – A Utah family doesn’t know where it came from, but their dash cam shows where the base from an office chair ended up.

The unlikely object crashed into their windshield during a drive that was meant to be a lighthearted family food outing but turned into a terrifying ordeal.

“It happened all super, super quick,” said passenger Lily Eaton.

Eaton was in the car on Interstate 15 southbound in Lehi with her two sisters, mom and partner.

“Oh, that’s going to hit us!” she said she realized as it was happening.

It hit the windshield right in front of Eaton’s older sister, Annabella.

“I was trying to reach around and see her face,” Eaton said.

Glass flew through the car.

“I’m trying to make sure my 3-year-old sister was OK, and nothing hit her,” Eaton said.

Her mom pulled the car off to the shoulder of the highway. What they thought was a rock turned out to be the base of an office chair without wheels that had been sitting two lanes over.

“A car two cars over from us ran over it, and we’re assuming that when they hit it, it spat out from under their tire,” Eaton said. “It went over the car next to us and onto our windshield.”

It did more than shatter the glass.

“Part of the metal where the office chair was, it had scraped up our actual dashboard. So it went into our car,” she said.

No one was seriously injured, but they can’t help but wonder what could have happened.

“It’s important just to pay attention,” Eaton said. “I think if maybe my mom was on her phone or distracted with passengers, you know, like it could’ve been a lot worse.”

Her sister Annabella has glass cuts across her legs. The Eatons are working out how they will repair the family car.

“As much as it’s going to be a pain to fix it, we’re just happy that everybody’s alive,” Eaton said.

They called 911 to report the incident, and the family spent hours reviewing the dashcam footage. They said this serves as a reminder to watch the road and properly pack away anything you’re hauling in your car.

Copyright 2023 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

