Flags of Remembrance set up in Charlotte, other events planned to honor lives lost on 9/11

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday morning, people across the country will pause to remember the 9/11 attacks that happened 22 years ago.

Over the weekend, dozens of people, including firefighters, participated in the Charlotte 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Truist Field. Each participant climbed the equivalent of 110 stories, exactly how many were in the World Trade Centers.

Today, there are other events commemorating those who died in the attacks.

First responders and community members will come together for the Flags of Remembrance ceremony at 8 a.m at Romare Bearden Park. The ceremony honors and remembers all who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

At the park, volunteers placed 2,977 flags in the shape of the twin towers, each one representing a person lost that day.

The ceremony has become a tradition in Uptown, hosted by Firefighter Steve Coakley Foundation. Bill Fountain, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel, will speak at this year’s event.

Outside of Charlotte, several other events are planned throughout the region.

At 8:30 a.m., the Town of Cornelius is hosting its annual Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony at Fire Station No. 1 on Main Street. The ceremony will begin with a prayer and then a moment of silence. It will end with a dedication to a local first responder and veteran who lost their life to injuries sustained during the 9/11 attack. The event is free and open to the public, and first responders and military personnel are encouraged to wear their dress uniforms.

A memorial walk is also scheduled to take place in Mooresville at 9 a.m. at the Town Hall on North Main Street.

In Hickory, a 110-mile motorcycle ‘Ride to Remember’ will start at 10 a.m. at Blue Ridge Harley-Davidson.

