Death penalty taken off table as Onslow County man admits to killing mom & grandparents

Jordan Meade pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, larceny of a motor vehicle,...
Jordan Meade pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, larceny of a motor vehicle, and larceny of a firearm.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The death penalty was taken off the table in a plea deal for a man accused of killing three family members more than three years ago.

Jordan Meade pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, larceny of a motor vehicle, and larceny of a firearm.

The 24-year-old man was accused of killing his mother and grandparents on March 26, 2020.

Deputies said the grandparents, Geraldine and Emmitt Hawks, were found dead in a house on Birchwood Lane, while Meade’s mother, Jackqueline, was discovered shot in the home next door.

The man was arrested in Burlington after police found his abandoned vehicle.

Prosecutors agreed to remove the death penalty in the case if Meade pleaded guilty. Under the plea deal, the man will be given three consecutive sentences of life without parole.

The judge accepted the plea deal and gave Meade three consecutive life terms without parole, plus another year to 2 1/2 years on the other charges.

