Deadly crash involving a motorcycle closes part of east Charlotte road
No other information on the crash was immediately available.
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A deadly crash has closed a portion of Eastway Drive in east Charlotte Monday morning.
The fatal crash involving a motorcycle has closed Eastway Drive in both directions between The Plaza and Commercial Avenue, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
No other information on the crash was immediately available.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
Get real-time traffic updates here.
Download the free WBTV News app for the latest on this and other breaking news.
Watch continuing news coverage here:
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.