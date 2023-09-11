PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deadly crash involving a motorcycle closes part of east Charlotte road

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A deadly crash has closed a portion of Eastway Drive in east Charlotte Monday morning.

The fatal crash involving a motorcycle has closed Eastway Drive in both directions between The Plaza and Commercial Avenue, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

No other information on the crash was immediately available.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

