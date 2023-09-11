PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
City leaders to vote on using rarely-used ordinance to tear down dilapidated home

The house on Aileen Circle is said to be unsafe and has a negative effect on property values.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Charlotte will vote Monday night to use a rarely-used ordinance to tear down a dilapidated house in south Charlotte.

The house, on Aileen Circle, has a Pineville address, but is within Charlotte city limits. The city said the house is not safe and is bringing down property values in the neighborhood.

The owners of the home were issued an order to demolish the home back in May, but it has not yet happened.

During their meeting, city councilmembers will decide if the home, which they claim is unsanitary and doesn’t comply with city code, will be torn down.

Photos provided by the city show junk piled to the ceiling, with everything from ladders to tires strewn around the house.

After many complaints, the city initiated the process back in January. WBTV reached out to the owners, but did not receive comment.

Jeff Zheng lives across the street from the house and works in development. He said he it does not come as a shock to him that the council is considering knocking it down.

“Looking at this house, I’m not surprised,” he said. “It looks old. I have never seen anyone do maintenance on it.”

A final decision on what to do will happen after the council votes. Monday’s meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m.

