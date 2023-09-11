PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

City Council expected to approve funding for west Charlotte food market

The city is expect to vote to allot $1.5 million to the opening of the Three Sisters Market.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - City Council has a busy agenda Monday night, including plans to discuss a new market in west Charlotte.

During its meeting, councilmembers are expected to approve using $1.5 million from the Coronavirus Recovery Fund to go toward the Three Sisters Market.

For more than 20 years, people in the neighborhood have been without a grocery store.

The market will be located at the intersection of Clanton Road and West Boulevard, and will help address food insecurity in the West Boulevard corridor by offering fresh produce, meat and other groceries.

The market will also create jobs, serve as a gathering place and contribute to health equity complete with a community kitchen for demonstrations and classes.

The total cost to build the market is expected to be about $10 million. Mecklenburg County leaders have already committed $3.25 million. The 12th congressional district community project is chipping in an additional $750,000. The West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition will launch a campaign to raise the rest.

If approved, the $1.5 million from the city would be released in phases as the coalition raises its portion.

The market is expected to break ground by early next year.

Related: Nonprofit to begin renovations, plans to open food market in northwest Charlotte

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Nikole Ward, 26, of Eden, was charged.
Fugitive wanted in several counties arrested in Rowan
A woman is dead and a juvenile seriously hurt after a minivan was struck during a pursuit in...
Mother, son killed in crash involving Hickory police
At least two Union County fire departments have been called to help rescue a horse in Weddington.
Horse rescued from pool in Union Co.
Lavonda Marie Earley
Union Co. woman accused of shooting husband sentenced to prison
A teen was killed and two other juveniles hurt in an early morning crash in Mooresville,...
Mooresville teen killed in overnight crash

Latest News

Viewer Elizabeth Connor shot this image of a waterspout Sunday morning near Kiawah Island.
Viewers record waterspout near Kiawah Island
Officers say the assaults happened across multiple CMPD divisions.
CMPD: Suspect in multiple sexual assaults taken into custody
Officers are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting.
Shelby man killed at apartment complex, police confirmed
Hunter Nikole Ward, 26, of Eden, was charged.
Fugitive wanted in several counties arrested in Rowan