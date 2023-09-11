City Council expected to approve funding for west Charlotte food market

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - City Council has a busy agenda Monday night, including plans to discuss a new market in west Charlotte.

During its meeting, councilmembers are expected to approve using $1.5 million from the Coronavirus Recovery Fund to go toward the Three Sisters Market.

For more than 20 years, people in the neighborhood have been without a grocery store.

The market will be located at the intersection of Clanton Road and West Boulevard, and will help address food insecurity in the West Boulevard corridor by offering fresh produce, meat and other groceries.

The market will also create jobs, serve as a gathering place and contribute to health equity complete with a community kitchen for demonstrations and classes.

The total cost to build the market is expected to be about $10 million. Mecklenburg County leaders have already committed $3.25 million. The 12th congressional district community project is chipping in an additional $750,000. The West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition will launch a campaign to raise the rest.

If approved, the $1.5 million from the city would be released in phases as the coalition raises its portion.

The market is expected to break ground by early next year.

Related: Nonprofit to begin renovations, plans to open food market in northwest Charlotte

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.