PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Beyoncé helps Etsy sales with wardrobe requests

FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland,...
FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Beyoncé's request for her fans to wear silver at her shows is benefitting small business owners who sell on the e-commerce website Etsy.

In August, the superstar asked fans to wear their “most fabulous silver fashions” to shows from Aug. 23 to Sept. 22.

Those dates mark the Virgo season, which is Beyoncé's astrological star sign.

Comparing the week of Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, Etsy reported a spike in searches for certain items.

The company saw a 25% increase in searches for disco hats and the same rise in searches for silver blouses, corsets or tops.

Etsy sellers described getting panicked messages and offers to pay extra for expedited shipping after Beyoncé dropped the surprise announcement.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Nikole Ward, 26, of Eden, was charged.
Fugitive wanted in several counties arrested in Rowan
A woman is dead and a juvenile seriously hurt after a minivan was struck during a pursuit in...
Mother, son killed in crash involving Hickory police
At least two Union County fire departments have been called to help rescue a horse in Weddington.
Horse rescued from pool in Union Co.
York County Sheriff's Office logo
York Co. inmate dies hours after found unresponsive
Lavonda Marie Earley
Union Co. woman accused of shooting husband sentenced to prison

Latest News

The new show will air on weekdays from 3:30-4 p.m.
InvestigateTV+ debuts on WBTV this week
Investigators believe Linda Robinson was killed by a man and woman she was trying to help in...
Trial set to begin for woman accused of murdering good Samaritan in Chester County
Nearly 3,000 flags were placed in Romare Bearden Park, each one representing a life lost in the...
Flags of Remembrance set up in Charlotte, other events planned to honor lives lost on 9/11
Photos provided by the city show junk piled to the ceiling, with everything from ladders to...
City leaders to vote on using rarely-used ordinance to tear down dilapidated home
The Three Sisters Market would provide the area with its first grocery store in more than 20...
City Council expected to approve funding for west Charlotte food market