PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Authorities search for grizzly bear that mauled a Montana hunter

Emergency crews get ready to haul out a hunter who was injured in a grizzly bear attack on...
Emergency crews get ready to haul out a hunter who was injured in a grizzly bear attack on Friday.(Source: Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SKY, Mont. (AP) — Officials have closed part of the Custer Gallatin National Forest in southwestern Montana after a hunter was severely mauled by a grizzly bear.

The hunter was tracking a deer on Friday when the bear attacked, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s office. Members of the hunting party called 911 at about 1:45 p.m., the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported, and emergency crews used a helicopter ambulance to fly the hunter to a nearby hospital.

The attack happened south of Big Sky, a popular resort area about 55 miles north of Yellowstone National Park. The U.S. Forest Service implemented an emergency closure in the area near the attack while authorities seek the bear, which they said may have been shot.

A helicopter rescues an injured hunter from a forest on Friday. The hunter had been mauled by a...
A helicopter rescues an injured hunter from a forest on Friday. The hunter had been mauled by a grizzly bear.(Source: Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue/CNN)

Grizzly bears are protected under the Endangered Species Act in the lower 48 states. The Montana Department of Fish and Game warned in a press release issued Friday that the likelihood of encounters between grizzlies and humans is increasing as the bear population grows more widespread in Montana.

“This time of year is when bears are active for longer periods as they consume more food in preparation for hibernation. This period overlaps with hunting season and other fall recreation activities,” the agency said.

The attack came less than a week after authorities killed another grizzly after it broke into a house near West Yellowstone over the weekend. That grizzly had fatally mauled a woman on a forest trail west of Yellowstone National Park in July and also attacked a person in Idaho three years ago.

Early Sept. 2, a homeowner reported that a bear with a cub had broken through a kitchen window and taken a container of dog food, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a statement.

Later that day, agency workers captured the cub and shot the 10-year-old female grizzly with authorization from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, because grizzly bears are protected under the Endangered Species Act. Genetic analysis and other identifying factors confirmed that the killed bear was involved in the July 22 fatal attack on Amie Adamson, 48, a former teacher from Kansas, about 8 miles (13 kilometers) from West Yellowstone. Efforts to trap the bear at that time were unsuccessful.

The bear, which had been captured in 2017 for research purposes, was also involved in an attack in Idaho that injured a person near Henrys Lake State Park in 2020. The park is 16 miles (26 kilometers) by road from West Yellowstone.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Nikole Ward, 26, of Eden, was charged.
Fugitive wanted in several counties arrested in Rowan
A woman is dead and a juvenile seriously hurt after a minivan was struck during a pursuit in...
Mother, son killed in crash involving Hickory police
At least two Union County fire departments have been called to help rescue a horse in Weddington.
Horse rescued from pool in Union Co.
Lavonda Marie Earley
Union Co. woman accused of shooting husband sentenced to prison
A teen was killed and two other juveniles hurt in an early morning crash in Mooresville,...
Mooresville teen killed in overnight crash

Latest News

The new show will air on weekdays from 3:30-4 p.m.
InvestigateTV+ debuts on WBTV this week
Investigators believe Linda Robinson was killed by a man and woman she was trying to help in...
Trial set to begin for woman accused of murdering good Samaritan in Chester County
Photos provided by the city show junk piled to the ceiling, with everything from ladders to...
City leaders to vote on using rarely-used ordinance to tear down dilapidated home
Nearly 3,000 flags were placed in Romare Bearden Park, each one representing a life lost in the...
Flags of Remembrance set up in Charlotte, other events planned to honor lives lost on 9/11
The Three Sisters Market would provide the area with its first grocery store in more than 20...
City Council expected to approve funding for west Charlotte food market