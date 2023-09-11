PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
4 hurt after suspects shoot at moving vehicles in Rock Hill, police say

Police said the incident happened along Brunswick Drive late Saturday night.
Jayrin Hemphill (left) and Jakai Johnson (right).
Jayrin Hemphill (left) and Jakai Johnson (right).(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Four people were hurt in a shooting in York County after two gunmen began firing shots at moving vehicles on Saturday night, police said.

The shots were fired along Brunswick Drive in Rock Hill, just after 11:30 p.m., the Rock Hill Police Department said.

Police said the victims were at a gathering prior to the shooting and the suspects, who were not part of the gathering, mistook the victims for people involved in a past altercation.

Officers found one of the victims, a 25-year-old man, in front of a nearby church suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

After finding the 25-year-old, police were told three other victims, two 19-year-old men and a 24-year-old man, had arrived at the hospital. Police said none of them sustained life-threatening injuries.

Detectives later learned that three other people were also in the vehicles that were fired at, but were not hurt.

Investigators determined 20-year-olds Jayrin Hemphill and Jakai Johnson as suspects in the case.

Both Hemphill and Johnson were charged with seven counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

