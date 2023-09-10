PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
York Co. inmate dies hours after found unresponsive

A preliminary investigation indicates she had attempted to take her own life.
York County Sheriff's Office logo
York County Sheriff's Office logo(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - An inmate of the York County Detention Center has died, York County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Trent Farris confirmed.

The inmate, whose name has not been released, was found shortly before 8 a.m. unresponsive in her cell.

A preliminary investigation indicates she had attempted to take her own life before she was discovered, according to deputies.

She was pronounced dead in an area hospital at 3 p.m.

In keeping with YCSO policy, the State Law Enforcement Division has been requested by Sheriff Kevin Tolson to investigate the death.

