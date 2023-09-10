York Co. inmate dies hours after found unresponsive

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - An inmate of the York County Detention Center has died, York County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Trent Farris confirmed.

The inmate, whose name has not been released, was found shortly before 8 a.m. unresponsive in her cell.

A preliminary investigation indicates she had attempted to take her own life before she was discovered, according to deputies.

She was pronounced dead in an area hospital at 3 p.m.

In keeping with YCSO policy, the State Law Enforcement Division has been requested by Sheriff Kevin Tolson to investigate the death.

