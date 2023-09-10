PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Viewers record waterspout near Kiawah Island

Viewer Robin Moody recorded this waterspout over Sunset Cay Marina Sunday morning.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Witnesses reported a waterspout that touched down in the Kiawah Island area Sunday morning during quick-moving storms in the area.

Viewer Robin Moody recorded a video from Sunset Cay Marina at approximately 11 a.m. Elizabeth Connor shot a still image of the waterspout on Kiawah Island by the Ocean Course clubhouse as well.

Waterspouts are similar to tornadoes over water, according to the National Weather Service.

“We have coastal thunderstorms that sometimes spin up waterspouts, which are common with these types of storms,” Live 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said.

Viewer Elizabeth Connor shot this image of a waterspout Sunday morning near Kiawah Island.
Viewer Elizabeth Connor shot this image of a waterspout Sunday morning near Kiawah Island.(Elizabeth Connor)

They have the same characteristics as a land tornado. They are associated with severe thunderstorms, and are often accompanied by high winds and seas, large hail, and frequent dangerous lightning.

If you captured the waterspout on camera, please share it at www.live5news.com/showus.

Blake Shearrer recorded this footage of a waterspout Sunday morning from Folly Beach.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen was killed and two other juveniles hurt in an early morning crash in Mooresville,...
Mooresville teen killed in overnight crash
A woman is dead and a juvenile seriously hurt after a minivan was struck during a pursuit in...
Woman killed, juvenile hurt in crash involving Hickory police
Lavonda Marie Earley
Union Co. woman accused of shooting husband sentenced to prison
The suspect accused in multiple sexual assaults has been seen driving a 2010, or similar year...
CMPD: Suspect in multiple sexual assaults taken into custody
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 sheriff’s office employees dead after apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says