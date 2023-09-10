PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sunshine and a cold front to return next week

In the meantime, expect scattered showers.
Today, showers and storms will become scattered. Toward the late afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today, showers and storms will become scattered. Toward the late afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

  • Sunday: Scattered showers & storms
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, warm & pleasant
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer.

Warmer, drier conditions will move in for the start of the work week. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. 

Car wash forecast
Car wash forecast(First Alert Weather)

Another cold front will head our way on Wednesday increasing chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs on Wednesday will top out in the lower 80s. After Wednesday’s cold front, next Thursday and Friday look partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 70s.  Next Saturday looks sunny and dry with highs near 80 degrees.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(First Alert Weather)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.     

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen was killed and two other juveniles hurt in an early morning crash in Mooresville,...
Mooresville teen killed in overnight crash
A woman is dead and a juvenile seriously hurt after a minivan was struck during a pursuit in...
Woman killed, juvenile hurt in crash involving Hickory police
Lavonda Marie Earley
Union Co. woman accused of shooting husband sentenced to prison
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 sheriff’s office employees dead after apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says
Troopers said the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 64 near Church Road.
Woman killed in Taylorsville crash, troopers say

Latest News

Today, showers and storms will become scattered. Toward the late afternoon, expect partly...
Sunshine and a cold front to return next week
Saturday futurecast
First Alert Weather Day declared for storms, possible flooding
We’ll dry out early next week before another cold front moves in.
First Alert Weather Day declared for storms, possible flooding
Saturday will start off in the upper 60s with afternoon high temperatures only topping out in...
FIRST ALERT: Rounds of rain & storms likely Saturday