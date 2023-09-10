Sunshine and a cold front to return next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today, showers and storms will become scattered. Toward the late afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Sunday: Scattered showers & storms

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm & pleasant

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer.

Warmer, drier conditions will move in for the start of the work week. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Car wash forecast (First Alert Weather)

Another cold front will head our way on Wednesday increasing chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs on Wednesday will top out in the lower 80s. After Wednesday’s cold front, next Thursday and Friday look partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Next Saturday looks sunny and dry with highs near 80 degrees.

7-day forecast (First Alert Weather)

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

