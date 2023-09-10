PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Shelby man killed at apartment complex, police confirmed

Officers are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex.

According to Shelby Police Department, it happened just before 2 p.m. at the 200 block of Ramblewood Drive. When they arrived, they found 44-year-old Matthew Libby had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting. No arrest information was immediately available.

Anyone with information should call Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845 or contact Crime Stoppers of Cleveland County anonymously at 704-481-8477.

