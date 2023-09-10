Horse rescue underway in Union Co.
Officials say the horse is stuck in a swimming pool.
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - At least two Union County fire departments have been called to help rescue a horse in Weddington.
Midland Fire and Rescue tweeted Sunday afternoon that they were assisting the Wesley Chapel Fire Department in getting a horse out of a swimming pool.
The department said they will send a trained large animal rescue technician.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
