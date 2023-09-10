PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Horse rescue underway in Union Co.

Officials say the horse is stuck in a swimming pool.
File photo of a horse. At least two Union County fire departments have been called to help rescue a horse in Weddington.(Kentucky Horse Park - Kerry Howe | Kentucky Horse Park)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - At least two Union County fire departments have been called to help rescue a horse in Weddington.

Midland Fire and Rescue tweeted Sunday afternoon that they were assisting the Wesley Chapel Fire Department in getting a horse out of a swimming pool.

The department said they will send a trained large animal rescue technician.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

