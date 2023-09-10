Horse rescue underway in Union Co.

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - At least two Union County fire departments have been called to help rescue a horse in Weddington.

Midland Fire and Rescue tweeted Sunday afternoon that they were assisting the Wesley Chapel Fire Department in getting a horse out of a swimming pool.

**Large Animal Rescue** 🐴 Midland Fire is being requested by the Wesley Chapel Fire Dept in Union County for a Horse in a pool in the 8500 blk of Foxbridge Dr. We are sending a specially trained large animal rescue technician from Midland. 🐎 @DavidWhisenant pic.twitter.com/ZvzEWib2th — Midland Fire and Rescue (@midland_firenc) September 10, 2023

The department said they will send a trained large animal rescue technician.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

