Fugitive wanted in several counties arrested in Rowan

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman wanted on charges in Rowan and other counties was arrested in Rowan.

Jail records show that Hunter Nikole Ward, 26, was placed in the Rowan Detention Center on Wednesday and is due in court on Monday for a first appearance.

Ward was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle in Rowan County, probation violation in Rowan and Rockingham, out-of-state fugitive extradition, possession of methamphetamine, and fictitious tag. Bond was set at $95,000.

On June 28, 2023, Ward was arrested and charged with felony drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and was also served a warrant from Henry County, VA. Ward was placed under a $21,000 secured bond at that time.

