Woman killed in Taylorsville crash, troopers say

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman died after a crash Friday afternoon in Taylorsville, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 64 near Church Road.

Highway patrol said a 2008 Honda Civic was traveling west on U.S. 64, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound 2018 GMC Sierra. After the initial crash, the Civic overturned into a utility pole.

The driver of the Civic, Barbara Causey, 76, of Hickory, died at the scene.

The driver of the Sierra, Robert Phelps, 42, of Granite Falls, was not injured. A child in the Sierra was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

Troopers said the initial investigation doesn’t indicate impairment to be a contributing factor and no charges will be filed. All occupants were restrained by seatbelts.

During the on-scene investigation, the road was closed in the area for about three hours.

