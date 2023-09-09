Mother, son killed in crash involving Hickory police

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A mother and her son were killed after a minivan was struck during a pursuit in Hickory.

Officers with the Hickory Police Department say the pursuit started at 10:42 p.m. Friday after a motorcycle failed to stop for police on Highway 70 Southwest near Fourth Street Southwest. Police said the driver was seen driving carelessly and recklessly and without a license plate displayed.

While the pursuit was still underway, a minivan entered the intersection of Highway 70 Southwest and 13th Street Southwest and was hit by police.

According to officers, there were two people inside; 38-year-old Cynthia Nicole Lail, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and her son, who was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries. He died Sunday, according to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The officer and front seat passenger of the police car were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Police say the motorcycle did not stop and fled the scene.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation at the request of Hickory PD and the officer involved in the crash is on administrative leave while an administrative investigation is conducted.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the driver of the motorcycle is asked to contact the North Carolina State Highway Patrol or the Hickory Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

