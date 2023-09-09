Union Co. woman accused of shooting husband sentenced to prison

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman accused of shooting her husband numerous times in Union County in 2022 will spend the maximum amount of time punishable by law in prison and then some.

According to the Union County District Attorney’s office, Lavonda Marie Earley was found guilty one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury on Friday.

The shooting happened January 25, 2022 in the couple’s home in Indian Trail. Evidence showed that following the shooting, Earley took her husband’s cell phone, wallet and keys and fled.

She turned herself in the next day.

[Woman turns herself in, accused of shooting husband multiple times in Union County]

According to court officials, Earley had planned the attack in response to unconfirmed reports of infidelity, financial gain, and a self-defense claim.

“I’m grateful for the hard work of the UCSO investigators and my Assistant District Attorneys, who put the lie to Ms. Earley’s fictional self-defense claim,” said District Attorney Trey Robison in an issued statement. “Justice was served in this case.”

She will spend the next 157-201 months (13-16 years) in prison, followed by another 6 to 8 years.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.