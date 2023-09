ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester Cyclones came into their week four matchup with the South Pointe Stallions a perfect 3-0, but 0-7 all-time against their Rock Hill rivals.

South Pointe kept that trend alive with a resounding 31-0 win over Chester to improve to 3-1 on the season.

